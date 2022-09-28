Menu
Free Native Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and Little Hope Updates for PS5 and Xbox Series Released; Offers 4K@60fps, Ray Tracing, More

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 28, 2022, 05:39 AM EDT
dark pictures little hope man of medan

The Dark Pictures developer Suppermasive has rolled out free native Man of Medan and Little Hope upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Aside from the new next-gen updates, there are also updates for the last-gen version of the games, adding new difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI, increased walk speeds, and an extended Man of Medan chapter.

“Experience the upgraded version of Man of Medan, now available on PS5 and updated on PS4”, the description of the free upgrade on the PlayStation store reads. “New to this upgrade: difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI & interactions, updated bearing’s art & event triggers, increased walk speeds and wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.

Discover an extended playable chapter “Flooded”, introducing new deaths in this climatic ending to the game!”

For the next-gen consoles, these free native upgrades offer 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and ray tracing.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and Little Hope are the first two entries in the anthology. The games were released in 2019 and 2020 respectively for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Back in February of this year, Supermassive Games seemingly trademarked five more The Dark Pictures titles. Here’s what we had to say about Little Hope in our review upon release.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope takes the Supermassive Games formula and improves on the previous outing, Man of Medan, in so many ways. With a more interesting story, a strong set of characters, the masterful building of atmosphere and more, you're going to be left on the edge of your seat while playing through this story. The excellent branching narrative, as well as multiplayer options also increase the gameplay value exponentially. This still isn't perfect, the sloth-like movements of characters can be annoying later on and some QTE's are annoyingly cheap, but this is still a brilliant game, one I would recommend to anybody.

