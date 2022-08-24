Menu
Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me Locks in a Release Date in an Ominous New Trailer

Nathan Birch
Aug 24, 2022
Dark Pictures The Devil in Me

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology rolls on with The Devil in Me, and now we know when we’ll be able to delve into its wicked parlor games. But first, we have a new trailer, which showcases plenty of the usual Supermassive “pretty people in peril” stuff, but also boasts expanded exploration options, more in-depth puzzles, and more. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

For those who haven’t been keeping up or were a bit confused by that trailer, The Devil in Me is inspired by H.H. Holmes, a real-life serial killer who built an infamous “murder castle” to dispatch of his victims. Here’s the game’s official description…

"A group of documentary filmmakers receives a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. It’s an opportunity that’s too good to pass up and could be just the thing they’re looking for to win some much-needed public interest. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but things aren’t quite as they seem. The crew discover they’re being watched and even manipulated, and suddenly there’s much more at stake than just their ratings!"

  • Welcome to the Murder Hotel - Nothing is as it seems here, and the amenities are to die for! Explore every nook of the World’s Fair Hotel using the all-new season finale features including character inventory, tool-based puzzles, and expanded movement actions such as run, jump, and climb.
  • Your death is his design - Escape the creations of an evil monster who is hellbent on becoming America’s deadliest serial killer & survive elaborate ‘killing rooms’ where your own death is by the killer’s design.
  • Don’t Play Alone - Endure terrifying tests of loyalty – will you risk your own life for someone you care for? The two critically acclaimed multiplayer modes are back: share your story online with a friend or aim for safety in numbers through the offline 5-player pass-the-pad mode.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, on PS5 on November 18. Ah, just in time for… several weeks past Halloween.

