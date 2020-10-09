The Outer Worlds is Finally Coming Out on Steam This Month

The Outer Worlds was one of the higher-profile games to skip Steam in favor of the Epic Game Store last year, but that arrangement is soon coming to an end. Approximately a year after the game’s initial release, Obsidian Entertainment has announced that The Outer Worlds will be available on Steam this month.

The Board is excited to inform you that job openings for employees through Steam will be opening on Oct 23! Your shift begins in 2 weeks, spacers, so start your preparations today! 🚀✨https://t.co/Hm7myuqXqs pic.twitter.com/LquEgz7njq — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 9, 2020

For those who haven’t been keeping up, The Outer Worlds is a successor of sorts to Obsidian games like Fallout: New Vegas set amongst a series of space colonies lorded over by shady megacorporations. Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo found the game to be well written, but occasionally lacking in terms of moment-to-moment action…

The Outer Worlds is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from Obsidian. The first-person action RPG features a great setting, fantastic writing and remarkable, complex characters to meet. The moment-to-moment gameplay isn't as exciting, though, failing to measure up with the best in the genre. Still, there's plenty to like here as long as you know what you're getting into, not to mention the potential for a sequel to be much better, particularly if the developers had a higher budget to work with.

The Outer Worlds recently got its first story DLC, Peril on Gorgon, which Alessio found to be a very similar experience to the core game, for better or worse. Check out his full review.

The Outer Worlds is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Steam loyalists can download the game on October 23. What do you think? Will you be giving the game a shot now that it’s on Steam?