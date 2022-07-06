The Matrix Awakens UE5 Demo is Being Delisted From The PlayStation and Xbox Stores Later This Week

The Matrix Awakens UE5 demo is being delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox Stores after July 9, Epic has confirmed.

Epic released its Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, featuring a photorealistic Keanu Reeves, back in December of last year. The demo offers scenes from the original Matrix movie, stunningly recreated in Epic’s new game engine. It’s an impressive tech showcase for Unreal Engine 5 for sure, but Epic has now confirmed that the demo will be delisted from the stores. Those who haven’t explored the tech demo just yet can do so until July 9. Luckily, those who’ve already added it to their library can still access the demo or re-download it after it has been delisted. So be sure to ‘claim’ the tech demo in the coming days if you want to experience it at a later date.

The Matrix Awakens UE5 Demo is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via the official PlayStation and Xbox Stores. In addition, those on PC can also download a sample project borrowed from the tech demo. Following the release of this PC sample, we have already come across various Unreal Engine 5 showcases based on the Matrix Awakens demo, including a Superman demo, a Spider-Man demo, and a Batman demo. Be sure to check them out.