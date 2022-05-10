The Batman Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo With Impressive Cloth Physics Looks Pretty Great

A The Batman Unreal Engine 5 tech demo showcase has been released, and it packs some impressive cloth physics.

After last month’s Superman Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo, based on Epic’s official The Matrix Awakens demo, and the more recent downloadable Spider-Man tech demo, we now have vengeance itself running in Epic’s new game engine – The Batman. Like the previous tech demos, this new Batman demo is using the Megacity environment from Epic’s The Matrix Awakens experience, complete with some basic combat maneuvers and cloth physics. You can check out the demo created by YouTuber and artist ‘JSFILMZ’ down below:

According to the artist, this gameplay demo is the result of experimenting with the Matrix Demo at night for his Batman Game/Short Film Series. As such, it’s unlikely that it will be released as a playable demo. Still, it’s an interesting watch nonetheless.

Epic released its new Unreal Engine 5 last month. New key features include Lumen, Nanite, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super-Resolution.