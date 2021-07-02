The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Latest Trailer Focuses on Quality of Life Improvements

A new The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer has been released today, showing more of the upcoming remaster.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the many quality of life improvements that have been added to the HD remaster, such as skippable cutscenes, the option to fast-forward dialogues, and more.

Check out a rundown of just a few of the "quality of life" improvements added in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD! These tweaks and more have been added to make for a smoother play experience on Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the many quality of life improvements, the upcoming HD remaster of the former Wii exclusive will sport visual and technical improvements, such as 60 FPS gameplay, new controls options, and more.

Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, and depicting the earliest story in the series’ timeline – as well as the creation of the Master Sword itself – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game now arrives on Nintendo Switch with smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics. In this enhanced version of the game, running at a smooth 60 frames per second, you can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches on July 16th worldwide on Nintendo Switch.