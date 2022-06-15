New The Last of Us Remake Comparison Fragment Shows a More Mature Tess

Naughty Dog has released a new The Last of Us Remake comparison fragment, showing Joel’s long-time smuggling partner.

Last week, Naughty Dog and Sony confirmed the highly-anticipated remake of 2013’s The Last of Us for both PlayStation 5 and PC. We already got a comparison video alongside some impressive-looking screenshots, and the wizards over at Naughty Dog have now shared a new comparison snippet of fan-favorite ‘Tess’.

The short fragment shows a more mature, hardened ‘Tess’ around the same age as Joel. Interestingly, her original mode had her looking quite young compared to Joel, although the couple is said to be around the same age. Check out the new The Last of Us Remake comparison fragment down below and judge for yourself:

Tess' glow up ✨@Wersching 9 years ago vs. September 2, 2022 -- #TheLastofUs Part I pic.twitter.com/jDoT9bMmL1 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2022

It has to be said, but the ‘new’ Tess looks quite great and actually has her looking more human than ever before.

The Last of Us Remake releases later this year on September 22 for PlayStation 5. As said, the title is also in development for PC.

“We’ve implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game”, Naughty Dog wrote upon the announcement of the remake. “Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio*, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way.”

“For this rebuild, Neil has passed the directorial baton to Game Director Matthew Gallant and Creative Director Shaun Escayg to bring this project to life. Matthew joined our studio a decade ago to work on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He rose to Lead Systems Designer on The Last of Us Part II and co-headed the charge for over 60 accessibility features. Shaun started as Lead Cinematic Animator on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Shaun would later go on to become the Creative Director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With their deep creative and technical expertise with the series, they’re the perfect fit to helm this project, and you’ll be hearing even more about The Last of Us Part I from them soon.”