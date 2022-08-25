The Last of Us Part 1 Remake Intro Has Leaked and It’s Looking Quite Impressive

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake intro has leaked seemingly leaked online, and from the looks of it, we’re looking at quite the visual upgrade.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen several leaks for next month’s remake of the remastered PS4 version. A lot has been said when it comes to pricing, but going by the visuals we’ve seen so far, it goes without saying that Naughty Dog has put a lot of effort into this remake.

Now, a week before the game’s release on PlayStation 5, a Russian YouTuber's entire intro has been leaked, and without spoiling too much, we can only say that the enhanced visuals and facial animations really add to the overall immersion. We’re pretty sure that the remake’s opening will give players goosebumps, those who’ve already played the original included.

We won’t be including the leaked video directly, but you can watch it on YouTube here.

“From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience”, Sony and Naughty Dog wrote last month. “The PS5’s powerful hardware drives a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chipables (bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects) and cinematics now transition seamlessly to gameplay. Motion matching technology means that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; all adding another layer of believability to characters and their interactions with the world. Further, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.”

The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PlayStation 5 next week on September 2. The game is also coming to PC at a later date.