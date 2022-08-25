Menu
Company

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake Intro Has Leaked and It’s Looking Quite Impressive

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 25, 2022
Last of Us Part 1 Remake Intro

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake intro has leaked seemingly leaked online, and from the looks of it, we’re looking at quite the visual upgrade.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen several leaks for next month’s remake of the remastered PS4 version. A lot has been said when it comes to pricing, but going by the visuals we’ve seen so far, it goes without saying that Naughty Dog has put a lot of effort into this remake.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Last of Us Part I Launch Trailer Shows Off Impressive Visuals and Fluid Action

Now, a week before the game’s release on PlayStation 5, a Russian YouTuber's entire intro has been leaked, and without spoiling too much, we can only say that the enhanced visuals and facial animations really add to the overall immersion. We’re pretty sure that the remake’s opening will give players goosebumps, those who’ve already played the original included.

We won’t be including the leaked video directly, but you can watch it on YouTube here.

“From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience”, Sony and Naughty Dog wrote last month. “The PS5’s powerful hardware drives a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chipables (bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects) and cinematics now transition seamlessly to gameplay. Motion matching technology means that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; all adding another layer of believability to characters and their interactions with the world. Further, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.”

The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PlayStation 5 next week on September 2. The game is also coming to PC at a later date.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order