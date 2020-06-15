The Last of Us PS4 Pro vs RPCS3 Comparison Shows How Much Sharper Naughty Dog’s PS3 Masterpiece Can Look on PC

Naughty Dog’s original The Last of Us remains an impressive looking title, especially with its graphical enhancements on Sony’s PS4 Pro. While not released on PC, the masterpiece is playable on PC through the RPCS3 emulator, and a new short comparison video shows how sharp the PS3 version of the game can look compared to the PS4 Pro version.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PS3 back in 2013, with a remastered version being released a year later for the PS4. On Sony’s current-gen consoles the game runs at 60FPS, although the PS4 Pro struggles to maintain that framerate due to the increased 1800p resolution.

The Last of Us Part II Review – All The Sins We Bear

As said, PC players can also enjoy Naughty Dog’s original PS3 The Last of Us installment through the RPCS3 emulator, and YouTuber “Illusion” has now released a comparison video, comparing the PS4 Pro version of the game to the game running in the best PS3 PC emulator. As noted by the “Illusion”, both versions are running in the same resolution using non real-time recording technique. The video has been uploaded at 1440p for a higher bitrate.

Check out the comparison down below and judge for yourself which version you prefer.

PC Specs & Software Info RPCS3 0.0.10-10456-41eb6d44

PS4 System software: 7.50

Game Version 1.10

OS: Windows 10 1909

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GTX 1060

The Last of Us is available now globally for PS4, and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II is releasing later this week. Be sure to check out our very own review for that one right here.