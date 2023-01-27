The Last of Us HBO Series Renewed for a Second Season

The Last of Us HBO series has been officially renewed for a second season. The news was just broken by Variety, who shared a series of statements from key figures that worked on the adaptation.

The Last of Us HBO Executive Producer and series creator Neil Druckmann said:

I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.mNow we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!

Executive producer and showrunner Craig Mazin added:

I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said:

Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of ‘The Last of Us. After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.

The renewal of The Last of Us HBO series is no surprise. The first episode was the second-largest HBO premiere in a decade after House of the Dragon, and the second episode registered the biggest pilot-to-episode-two growth ever for an HBO series. According to the network, the premiere episode has reached over 22 million viewers to date in the United States alone.

There are still seven episodes to go in the first season. Neil Druckmann already made it clear that the adaptation won't go any further than the games, though, so don't expect a season three unless The Last of Us Part III ever comes out, which is far from granted.

However, PC gamers are about to get The Last of Us Part I on March 3rd. Naughty Dog is also working on the standalone multiplayer game, described by Druckmann as the studio's most ambitious project yet. It's apparently going to have a co-op focus.