RPCS3 Can Now Run All Released PlayStation 3 Games

The PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has been making amazing strides for a few years now, allowing PC owners to enjoy games that are still exclusive to the Sony console, such as Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption and the first few entries in the God of War series, to name a few.

Yesterday, the developer confirmed that another extremely important milestone has been reached, as the emulator is now capable of running every released PlayStation 3 game. While this doesn't mean that every game is in a playable state, it is undeniable that this is a great milestone that bodes well for the entire PS3 library to eventually become playable on PC.

We are delighted to announce that as of today, the RPCS3 Loadable compatibility category has reached 0 GAMES! This means there are no PS3 games left that boot to a black screen on the emulator - every PS3 game at the very least boots and shows image output. Happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/3ZAWFzbyGP — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) December 25, 2022

Even when a PlayStation 3 game becomes playable with the RPCS3 emulator, the developer doesn't stop improving performance. Earlier this year, performance for titles like Metal Gear Solid 4, Red Dead Redemption, and Uncharted 2 and 3 was improved considerably, making playing these two titles still stuck on PlayStation 3 on PC an extremely good option.

The RPCS3 emulator is now available for download for free. Additional information on the emulator, its compatibility list, latest, and upcoming updates, and much more can be found on its official website.

RPCS3 is a multi-platform open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger written in C++ for Windows, Linux and BSD. It was founded by programmers DH and Hykem. Initially hosted on Google Code, the project was eventually migrated to GitHub later on in its development. RPCS3's first successful boots were primarily composed of small homebrew projects and hardware tests. The emulator was later publicly released in June of 2012 and gained substantial attention from both the open-source community and PlayStation enthusiasts alike. Today, RPCS3 is primarily developed by its two lead developers; Nekotekina, kd-11 and backed by flourishing team of GitHub contributors.