The Last of Us Part II Is the Biggest Game Launch by Far This Year in the UK and Sony’s Fastest-Selling of the Entire Generation

The Last of Us Part II has managed to break records when it comes to UK game launches this year, according to GamesIndustry.

In fact, it sold roughly 40% more than the previous best-selling title of 2020 at retail, Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Historic data also tells us that the launch of The Last of Us Part II was 76% higher than that of the original game, and Naughty Dog even managed to narrowly (1%) beat its own Uncharted 4: A Thief's End so that the game is now Sony's fastest-selling of the entire PlayStation 4 generation.

The Last of Us Part II Review – All The Sins We Bear

In our review, Kai awarded the game a 9.5/10 score.

The Last of Us Part II package as a whole is much more to take in than any of Naughty Dog's previous works and I don't just mean that with the constitution needed to sit through the sheer amount of death onscreen. From the first time you pick up the controller to the last, the whole adventure marks the longest-running time in Naughty Dog's history. My final hour count came close to the thirty-hour mark for a single playthrough. There isn't a single other game available on PlayStation 4 that can capture the bleakness of what Naughty Dog has created with this experience, save for the first The Last of Us. It's a harrowing narrative that can club you in the face with the message that this world just isn't fair for anyone. From a critical opinion, The Last of Us Part II is one of the finest pieces of cinematic gaming ever created, but Naughty Dog's final sendoff to this console generation might leave you crying in the shower.

