At E3 2019, Microsoft and Mojang announced Minecraft Dungeons, a standalone dungeon-hack spinoff of the most popular game of all time. Unfortunately, the game has been pushed back several times, with Mojang dropping yet another delay today due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ah, but there’s actually an upside to this announcement – while Minecraft Dungeons has been pushed back again, it now has a solid May 28 release date!

Wasteland 3 Has Been Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

Mojang has also detailed the different editions of Minecraft Dungeons that will be available:

Minecraft Dungeons Will Be Available In Two Editions: Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition – $20

Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition – $30 The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, and a chicken pet. Hero Edition also includes two upcoming DLC packs. We’ll share more information about these soon.

Haven’t been keeping up with Minecraft Dungeons? Here’s the official rundown:

Unite. Fight. Survive. Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Up to four friends can play together, or you can brave the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs across action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager! Unite - Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together in local and online co-op.

- Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together in local and online co-op. Fight - Use melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through shielded by heavy armor! Personalize your character and unlock unique items and weapon enchantments.

- Use melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through shielded by heavy armor! Personalize your character and unlock unique items and weapon enchantments. Survive - Explore the action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Minecraft Dungeons launches simultaneously on PC, Xbox One (including Xbox Game Pass), PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 28. Mojang is working on crossplay, but it won’t be available at launch.