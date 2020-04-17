The iPhone SE Delivery Estimate Pushed to Early May

Apple revealed the iPhone SE a few days ago and in all honesty, took the world by storm. It is one of the most affordable and most powerful phones in the market. We even did an editorial talking about how the phone surpasses a lot of its rivals in the same price tag. Needless to say, the iPhone SE is the iPhone you want to go for if you are looking for something affordable.

With that said, the phone is currently available to pre-order straight from Apple, however, as it may seem, the deliveries might be delayed till the first week of May, later this year. At the time of writing, the phone remains available for 24th April in many countries in including Australia as well as the United Kingdom.

New iPhone SE Does Not Have a Headphone Jack, Nor Ships With a 3.5mm Adapter

Apple iPhone SE Deliveries Could Start a Bit Late Due to Increased Demand or Health Crises

The delay could be because of the strong demand, considering how the price is perfect and you are getting one of the best devices at the price-point, it makes sense. Additionally, there is a high chance that the supply chain is affected due to the ongoing health crises around the world.

The Apple iPhone SE is currently available for pre-order in the US along with other 40 countries and regions. The device is of excellent value and starts at $399 for 64GB version, if you want the top tier version, you will have to shell out $549, which is not bad considering what you are getting in this device.

The iPhone SE comes with A13 Bionic chip, the same one used in the iPhone 11 series. The phone is available in a compact screen size of the original iPhone 8. Needless to say, it is an impressive device with great value and overall performance.

Are you looking forward to pre-order the iPhone SE? Let us know what you think about the device.

