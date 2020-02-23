This is the world's first quad-drive ruggedized M.2 NVMe SSD removable enclosure. M.2 NVMe SSDs no longer requires to be installed in either the motherboard directly or connected with a riser card with a tiny screw, the ICY DOCK ToughArmor MB720M2K-B dock allows you to install and accessed from the front of your computer, completely tool-less.

The ToughArmor MB720M2K-B supports up to four M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with a blazing fast PCIe x4 transfer speed up to 32 GB/s per channel

The ToughArmor MB720M2K-B is powered by the MiniSAS HD (SFF-8643). This device also accepts all standard M.2 drives lengths from 30 mm to 110 mm (M.2 2230, M.2 2242, M.2 2260, M.2 2280, and M.2 22110). While working together with numbers of ventilation holes around the enclosure, each drive tray is equipped with a high-efficiency aluminum heat sink, these two items ensure that these SSDs won't overheat in this device.

Samsung ‘Never-Die’ Solid State Technology – NAND Gate Detection

For security, This device utilizes a full metal drive enclosure and a barrel key lock to prevent any unauthorizes physical access to your drives. This full metal drive enclosure is ruggedized and can be relied upon for many years after its deployment, this drive enclosure is perfect for industrial devices that may require a flammability rating since all-metal already complies with flammability requirements. Since this drive enclosures use high build quality, this means this can be used in various enterprise systems including military and law enforcement deployment along with manufacturing conditions such as embedded control and factory automation systems.

Some additional features of the ToughArmor drive enclosure

An LED status light is built into the tray lets you know your drive is powered up and in use. The LED status light powers on when a drive is installed in the bay, but to save power the LED status light is powered off when no drive is installed. This drive also features a tool-less design including tool-less drive installation, this makes both maintenance and system upgrading easy, this device also fits into any standard 5.25" device bay.

This device also comes with the industry-leading three-year warranty against all defects. While the ToughArmor MB720M2K-B is already listed on ICY DOCK's website, but no pricing has been listed as of yet.