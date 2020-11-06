KIOXIA Introduces The XD6 Series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe Cloud SSDs

KIOXIA introduces the XD6 series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, optimized for Hyperscale and Open Compute Platform applications. These SSDs have been specifically designed to offer the maximum system density, efficiency, and simplicity for NVMe Clouds utilization. The KIOXIA XD6 drives are currently sampling to select customers.

KIOXIA introduces the XD6 series of NVMe SSDs, which utilizes the E1.s form factor to provide improved performance, power, and cooling

KIOXIA is a contributing member to the industry development of EDSFF E1.S/L and E3.S/L solutions and has been working with various manufacturers and storage system developers to unlock the full power of NVMe and Flash memory.

These SSDs look to utilize the E1.s form factor, which is considerably smaller than the M.2 form factor. This smaller size allows for a much higher density of drivers to fit inside the same server chassis. The E1.s form factor features a design that allows for hot swapping, meaning a significant increase in serviceability thanks to removing the drives during runtime.

The senior director of Marketing and Product management of both the Data Center and Client SSD division at KIOXIA America Inc, Neville Ichhaporia, said, "Hyperscale data centers are the heart of the internet, and the OCP platform will power future generations with SSDs optimized for server platforms" and Neville also stated, "KIOXIA is proud to work with industry leaders on innovative storage solutions, such as our XD6 Series data center NVMe SSDs, to power their critical applications."

Key features include:

Sequential read and write performance up to 6,500 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 2,400MB/s, respectively

15W power consumption

Security options: non-SED and TCG-Opal

Full end-to-end data path protection

Power loss protection

Expanded drive health information

Excellent Quality of Service

New KIOXIA-developed, hyper scale-optimized controller

These SSDs may feature an incredibly fast sequential read time while only require 15-watts of power to achieve these speeds. This lowered power consumption is perfect for data centers as the data centers primarily have many SSDs installed in a single chassis.

The KIOXIA drives utilize the E1.s form factor and are currently sampling these drives out to select customers, allowing these drives to already be in use and have gone through extensive testing.