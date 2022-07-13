Menu
Sega Genesis Mini 2 October North American Release Confirmed, Partial Games List Shared

Nathan Birch
Jul 13, 2022
Sega Genesis Mini 2

Last month, it emerged that Sega was prepping to release a new “Mega Drive Mini 2” console in Japan, and now the publisher has revealed North American players can get in on the retro fun with the Sega Genesis 2 Mini, which includes its own set of classic titles. You can check out a trailer for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, which is made to resemble the more streamlined Model 2 version of the console, below.

  • The Sega Genesis Mini is back and more powerful than ever! - The definitive mini console of 2019, the Sega Genesis Mini, has been completely revamped! Its improved hardware is tucked away in a new, compact design based on the Sega Genesis Model 2! In addition, the console now comes with the 6-Button Control Pad!
  • Sega CD titles available as well! - Sega CD titles can be played on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2! Enjoy an immense library with advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations.
  • Over 50 classic titles! - The Sega Genesis Mini 2 has a bigger and more impressive lineup, surpassing its predecessor with over 50 classic titles included! Furthermore, a never-released bonus game has also been added, contributing to a vast collection of games with endless play time!

Sega is promising a lineup of 50 games for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, although so far they’ve only revealed around 25 titles thus far. Thankfully, these include a number of cult classics, including Sonic CD, Shining Force CD, Rolling Thunder 2, and more. Check out the full list, below.

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Solider
  • Bonanza Brothers
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Hang-On
  • Lightening Force
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • Ninja Warriors
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Rainbow Islands Extra
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shining Force CD
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Silpheed
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Sonic CD
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Star Mobile
  • The Ooze
  • Vectorman 2
  • Virtua Racing

Of the games currently revealed, Rainbow Islands Extra, Rolling Thunder 2, Vectorman 2, Sonic 3D Blast, Outrunners, Super Hang-On, and The Ooze are exclusive to the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Meanwhile, the Japanese Mega Drive Mini 2 will get exclusive access to Columns 3, Popful Mail, Magical Taruruto-Kunm Megapanel, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, and Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27. Pre-orders are available exclusively through Amazon. The pre-order page lists the console as being shipped by Amazon Japan, which is odd, but may simply be the way Sega is distributing the console. We'll update you if the pre-order details change.

