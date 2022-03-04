The House of the Dead Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch in April

It seems like the remakes of The House of the Dead we talked about all the way back in 2019 are not -ahem- dead. The remake for the first game has been confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch and it's going to be released in April of this year. The game is going to be handled by Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio.

The House of the Dead is going to release on the Nintendo Switch eShop come April 7, 2022. The game is going to cost €24.99. Pre-orders for The House of the Dead are going to be available on March 31. Additionally, some players might also remember Microids' announcement and as such, physical versions of the game are going to be available.

You can watch a release date announcement trailer for The House of the Dead below:

Forever Entertainment is a Polish developer and publisher, responsible for a wide variety of PC and mobile games. MegaPixel Studio has worked on several games as well. They are currently working on the remake of Panzer Dragoon II and, recently, they have announced that they have been at the helm of the development of a FRONT MISSION Remake.

According to the game's overview, The House of the Dead Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. This version of the game introduces a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. The overview lists the following key features coming to it:

Well known arcade classic with modern graphics and controls

True to the original gameplay

Local 2-player multiplayer

Multiple endings

Photomode

Achievements

Armory with unlockable weapons

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode

Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses

The House of the Dead Remake is going to be available exclusively on Switch. However, the game might be coming to other consoles at some point.