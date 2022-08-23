Menu
The First Descendant UE5 F2P Looter Shooter Gets Gamescom Trailer

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 23, 2022
The First Descendant

NEXON revealed a new Gamescom 2022 trailer for The First Descendant, the upcoming free-to-play looter shooter game made with Unreal Engine 5.

In this original sci-fi/fantasy world, players must fight to protect the Ingris continent from huge alien invaders. They'll pick one of ten characters, such as Lepic (a versatile fighter with powerful guns built into his arm), Viessa (a debuffer who freezes enemies by controlling cold air), Bunny (super-quick nuke with electrical attacks), and Ajax (the tank with space-warping skills). According to the press release, grappling hook attacks will allow the removal of body parts.

The First Descendant will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. However, the beta scheduled for October 20-26 will only be accessible via Steam.

  • 4-Player Co-Op Play - Team up with other players for four-player co-op strategic battles. Each player’s amazing powers and abilities will lead to tactical battles for the win.

  • Charming and Unique Characters - Play as different characters, each with distinctive concepts and battle styles. Characters will have customizable elements to allow players to support character decoration. Don’t miss your chance to play as 10 different characters during the closed-beta test this Autumn. 

  • Exciting Battles, Dynamic Action, Multiple Skills, and Unique Weapons - Experience exciting battles with different characters, each with unique skill sets, free movements, and chain actions through grappling hooks, colorful firearms, and additional effects. Players create the battle style they desire!

  • Battle Huge Boss Monsters - Battle huge boss monsters with different appearances and abilities. Various powers and difficulties will stimulate the player’s competitive spirit as you struggle not to fall in battle. Target the boss’s gimmicks to experience a more compact and strategic team play.

  • Motivating Play and Growth - Equip characters with 3 guns, 4 pieces of secondary equipment, and various sub-weapons. Use and change the equipment based on the types of battles encountered. New equipment develops character growth by combining various pieces, enhancing character and firearm stats, or adding a new ability. Obtain new items through clearing scenario missions or in the world missions where cooperation is crucial. Use new items to challenge yourself with more complex tasks!

