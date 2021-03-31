The Elder Scrolls Online Hits PS5 and XSX in June, Will Offer Native 4K and 60fps Modes

Next-gen console updates for The Elder Scrolls Online arrive in June, and Bethesda is going all-out to please Xbox Series X/S and PS5 owners. Of course, the usual stuff is being promised, including a native 4K Fidelity Mode and a 60fps Performance Mode, but Bethesda is also amping up textures, increasing draw distance, improving ambient occlusion and SSGI, and more! Get a quick peek at what ESO will look like running natively on next-gen consoles, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the features you can expect on the PS5 and Xbox Series X (no word on how the game will run on Xbox Series S yet)…

Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.” Increased Draw Distance: For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel.

Thanks to Console Enhanced, the game’s draw distance has almost been doubled for your new console, allowing you to see more than ever before when exploring the ever-growing world of Tamriel. Unlocked Textures: In addition to Draw Distance, we’ve also unlocked the ability for new-gen consoles to use high resolution textures so that they look even better on larger screens.

We’ve also improved visuals with the addition of planar reflections, providing a massive boost to the game’s level of detail and realism. This is most noticeable in areas with water. Note that when in Performance Mode, the boost to reflections might vary in water-heavy zones (such as Murkmire) or in areas where performance is most valued (such as in Cyrodiil or Trials). Improved Ambient Occlusion with Screen Space Global Illumination: Upgrades to the game’s ambient occlusion with SSGI creates more realistic and natural indirect lighting and broadly boosts the level of detail in the game’s shadows.

Speaking of shadows, shadow resolution has been doubled and set to the PC equivalent of “Ultra”—the best possible setting for shadows in any version of ESO. This includes improvements to shadow distance. Improved Depth of Field: The upgrade enables circular depth of field (the highest possible setting), creating smoother and more realistic background views, particularly when interacting with NPCs.

Bethesda also provided a first look at The Elder Scrolls Online’s next big expansion, Blackwood, which will be a part of the Gates of Oblivion storyline, which will be unfolding throughout this year. You can find more information about Blackwood here, and check out the trailer, below.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The full next-gen console upgrades will arrive on June 8. The Blackwood expansion arrives on June 1 on PC and June 8 on consoles.