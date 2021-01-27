Blackwood Is the New Chapter of Elder Scrolls Online, Featuring Oblivion’s Mehrunes Dagon

Zenimax Online Studios revealed the name of the new Chapter (or expansion, if you prefer) coming to Elder Scrolls Online on June 1st (PC/Mac/Stadia) and June 8th (PlayStation and Xbox consoles): Blackwood.

Blackwood itself will add the namesake zone (between Cyrodiil and Black Marsh), a new Trial, new delves/dungeons/quests, and the brand new Companion system which will let you adventure almost everywhere (except in PvP zones and modes) with a friendly NPC that can be upgraded and outfitted over time with better skills and gear. Additionally, a new tutorial will let you pick exactly where you're going to start when creating a new character.

Markarth DLC to Close Elder Scrolls Online’s ‘Dark Heart of Skyrim’ in Early November

The year-long adventure titled 'Gates of Oblivion' will begin way before June, though, as was the case in the last couple of years.

In the Gates of Oblivion adventure, you can explore a new storyline told throughout all of ESO’s 2021 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Chapter. In this year-long saga, you will unravel the ambitions and schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Gates of Oblivion Releases: Flames of Ambition (March 8 for PC/Mac and Stadia* and March 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation®4)

Blackwood (June 1 for PC/Mac and Stadia* and June 8 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4)

Unannounced Q3 DLC dungeon pack (date TBD)

Unannounced Q4 DLC story zone (date TBD)

Bigger changes are afoot when it comes to the game's progression systems as well. The Public Test Server is getting Update 29 tomorrow, which features a massive revamp of the Champion System as well as major changes to the armor systems, detailed here by the developers.

Check out below the official announcement cinematic trailer, as well as several screenshots from Blackwood and its sibling DLCs scheduled for this year. Pre-orders are already open here.