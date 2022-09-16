The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC Launches on November 1st

Today, Zenimax Online Studios revealed The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, the next DLC coming to the popular MMORPG. Firesong will be released on November 1st for PC/Mac and Google Stadia, while PlayStation and Xbox gamers will have to wait for another fourteen days.

The big addition of The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is Galen, one of the four main islands located in the Systres Archipelago. According to the lore, Galen has long been the home of druidic circles thanks to its vast overgrown forest and forbidding jungles. There's a war brewing among druid factions, though, with Firesong druids attacking both Stonelore and Eldertide; meanwhile, the Bretons of House Mornard, located in the southern port city of Vastyr, are suffering raids from Sea Elves.

As you would expect, it'll be the player's task to stop the attacks of the Firesong druids and the Sea Elves. There will be standalone stories to find across Galen as well as side content like new delves, world bosses, and volcanic events, though if you've already completed the main quest from The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, this new DLC also provides bonus quests to tie up all the loose ends and bring the Bretons' yearlong saga to its end.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong also adds The Druid King Patron to the Tales of Tribute card mini-game. This Patron will be best exploited when players get achieve significant combos with their cards.

Alongside this new DLC, Zenimax Online Studios will also release free Update #36. Its highlights include:

Simplified Chinese text translation for the entire game

Option to automatically hide class pets in towns

Option to add a marker to a specific enemy (likely to be very useful for group activities)

Various housing improvements

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong and Update 36 will be available for testing starting next Monday via the game's PC/Mac launcher.