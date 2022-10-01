Firesong DLC Could Be Unlocked for Free During ESO’s Heroes of High Isle Event

As previously reported, the Firesong DLC (whose prologue quest is now available in the game) is coming to Elder Scrolls Online on November 1st for PC, Mac, and Stadia users and on November 15th for console users. Today's news is that it might be unlocked for free through a community effort during the ongoing Heroes of High Isle event.

According to the rules set by developer Zenimax Online Studios, each player can participate by unlocking the High Isle Pathfinder achievement, which simply requires visiting all of the zone's so-called striking locales (those marked on the map with the icon of an eye). There are six of them, and you can either find them yourself or just scour the Web for information on their whereabouts.

There's a dedicated page on the Elder Scrolls Online website to monitor community progress in this endeavor. The meter is currently sitting at 26%, and the community has until October 11th at 11 AM Eastern Time to get to 100%, making it very likely that Firesong will indeed be available freely to all Elder Scrolls Online players. The upcoming DLC is not the only planned reward, by the way:

33%—Oak’s Promise druidic body and face markings

66%—Plant Yourself emote that summons a nature-themed throne

100%—Ascendant Hoard Box

100%—Appleback Salamander pet (ESO Plus members only)

100%—The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC

The Ascendant Hoard Box includes several reward containers that could drop the following items:

Undaunted Plunder and Undaunted Keys

Tel Var Stones

Outfit Change Tokens

Crafting writs

Riding Lessons

Transmute Crystals

High-level companion gear Including legendary-quality companion jewelry

High Isle item sets

Unattuned Crafting Stations

An Ascendant Lord Statue

The Heroes of High Isle event also provides a Society of the Steadfast's Largesse Coffer for the first daily quest completed by players in the zone. Completing a daily quest yields two Event Tickets as well, and players can now finally complete the Daggerfall Paladin outfit after gathering enough tickets.

Last but not least, the High Isle Chapter is now half off for the duration of the event. You can find out more information on the sale here.