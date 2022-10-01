Menu
Company

Firesong DLC Could Be Unlocked for Free During ESO’s Heroes of High Isle Event

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 1, 2022, 04:32 AM EDT
Firesong

As previously reported, the Firesong DLC (whose prologue quest is now available in the game) is coming to Elder Scrolls Online on November 1st for PC, Mac, and Stadia users and on November 15th for console users. Today's news is that it might be unlocked for free through a community effort during the ongoing Heroes of High Isle event.

According to the rules set by developer Zenimax Online Studios, each player can participate by unlocking the High Isle Pathfinder achievement, which simply requires visiting all of the zone's so-called striking locales (those marked on the map with the icon of an eye). There are six of them, and you can either find them yourself or just scour the Web for information on their whereabouts.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC Launches on November 1st

There's a dedicated page on the Elder Scrolls Online website to monitor community progress in this endeavor. The meter is currently sitting at 26%, and the community has until October 11th at 11 AM Eastern Time to get to 100%, making it very likely that Firesong will indeed be available freely to all Elder Scrolls Online players. The upcoming DLC is not the only planned reward, by the way:

  • 33%—Oak’s Promise druidic body and face markings
  • 66%—Plant Yourself emote that summons a nature-themed throne
  • 100%—Ascendant Hoard Box
  • 100%—Appleback Salamander pet (ESO Plus members only)
  • 100%—The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC

The Ascendant Hoard Box includes several reward containers that could drop the following items:

  • Undaunted Plunder and Undaunted Keys
  • Tel Var Stones
  • Outfit Change Tokens
  • Crafting writs
  • Riding Lessons
  • Transmute Crystals
  • High-level companion gear
    • Including legendary-quality companion jewelry
  • High Isle item sets
  • Unattuned Crafting Stations
  • An Ascendant Lord Statue

The Heroes of High Isle event also provides a Society of the Steadfast's Largesse Coffer for the first daily quest completed by players in the zone. Completing a daily quest yields two Event Tickets as well, and players can now finally complete the Daggerfall Paladin outfit after gathering enough tickets.

Last but not least, the High Isle Chapter is now half off for the duration of the event. You can find out more information on the sale here.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order