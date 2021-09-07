The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Incredible in New Video

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has yet to receive a proper remaster, but we can be sure it would look amazing powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Greg Coulthard has been working on a recreation of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's Imperial City powered by the new version of the engine by Epic. The latest video looks even more impressive than the one shared back in July, showcasing how Unreal Engine 5 can be used to create some amazing remasters, considering this recreation is using assets from the original game.

Welcome to Tamriel! Discover the Imperial City and it's surroundings in all their splendor. All assets / textures from the Original Oblivion game and some actors from Skyrim. Rendered in real-time on my 4770K, Nvidia 1660GTX (6gb) and 24Gb RAM. Averages 30 FPS. The face of the main character is mine (!) - converted to 3D using Avatar SDK. Some NPCs also have some faces from this tool.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was originally released back in 2006 on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The Game of the Year Edition, which includes all of the expansions released for the game, can be purchased on Steam.