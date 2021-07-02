Unreal Engine 5 the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Imperial City Recreation Looks Amazing in New Video

The Unreal Engine 5 promises to be a real game-changer in terms of visuals, and HD remasters of older games powered by it will likely look amazing, as shown by a new video shared online this week.

Greg Coulthard shared on his YouTube channel a stunning recreation of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Imperial City made with the Unreal Engine 4. All assets have been take from the original game, and have Nanite implemented, with the exception of cobblestone, sidewalk and roof textures.

The Coalition to Showcase UE5 Xbox Series X Tech Demo at GDC 2021

All assets from the original Oblivion game. All assets are Nanite except for the outer walls and the banners (2-sided materials). Cobblestone, sidewalk and roof texture normals cranked up with Crazy Bump. Rendered on a 1660GTX 6Gb, Intel Core I7 4770K, 24Gb RAM.

The Unreal Engine 5 is sure to change how games will look thanks to features like the already mentioned Nanite and Lumen, a fully dynamic global illumination solution.

Nanite Nanite is a virtualized micropolygon geometry system that enables you to create games with massive amounts of geometric detail, eliminating time-consuming and tedious work such as baking details to normal maps or manually authoring LODs. Imagine directly importing in Unreal Engine 5 film-quality source art comprised of millions of polygons—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans—and placing them millions of times, all while maintaining a real-time frame rate, and without any noticeable loss of fidelity. Impossible? Not any more! Lumen Next up is Lumen, a fully dynamic global illumination solution. With Lumen, you can create dynamic, believable scenes where indirect lighting adapts on the fly to changes to direct lighting or geometry—for example, changing the sun’s angle with the time of day, turning on a flashlight, or opening an exterior door. With Lumen, you no longer have to author lightmap UVs, wait for lightmaps to bake, or place reflection captures; you can simply create and edit lights inside the Unreal Editor and see the same final lighting as when the game is run on console.

More information on the Unreal Engine 5 can be found on the engine's Official Website.