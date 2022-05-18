PlayStation Might Have Struck a Deal With Ubisoft for Marketing of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on PS5

Sony might have very well struck a deal with Ubisoft for the marketing of the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Finally unveiled last year, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC as well as Stadia and Luna, but it’s possible that Sony has secured the exclusive marketing rights for the Ubisoft Massive-developed first-person, action-adventure.

Although not directly confirmed just yet by either Sony or Ubisoft, the title was shown during Sony’s Corporate Strategy Meeting for FY2022. During this meeting, Sony’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Kenichiro Yoshida, talked about relationships with third-party publishers, after which logos of various heavily-promoted titles were shown. Shown titles included Ghostwire: Tokyo, NBA2K, Grand Theft Auto V, Deathloop, as well as the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, timed-exclusives Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI, and also, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

As said, this rumored ‘deal’ between Sony and Ubisoft hasn’t been confirmed in any way just yet so please take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was, in some form, announced back in 2017. During Ubisoft's Forward E3 press conference last year, the publisher finally unveiled the title.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

