The Callisto Protocol Launch Trailer Shows Cutscenes and More Gameplay

The Callisto Protocol is less than three weeks away, and the game’s looking to be very good. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the title will see a release on December 2nd, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

We’ve covered the game quite extensively across the past months, including gameplay, interviews, and more. As for today, though, the game’s official launch trailer has released, which showcases some of the game’s visceral and gory gameplay in full detail. You can watch the trailer below.

The game’s dark and violent visuals paint a picture of absolute isolation and urgency, as players will need to fight off the creatures that haunt Black Iron in order to simply stay alive. The Callisto Protocol’s general feel is looking promising. Despite the hurdles that it took to get here (including an entire region getting cut out of its release plans), The game is almost here.

To quote a previous article where we covered a significant chunk of the game’s content and features, we said:

“While exploring, Jacob will encounter various deadly creatures that he’ll have to fight off or run away from. Black Iron also is home to various traps or cinematics that can immediately kill Jacob if the player isn’t paying attention, requiring the player to stay alert at all times. Throughout the prison, he’ll come across Dani Nakamura (played by Karen Fukuhara), leader of a resistance group, and Leon, the Captain of the Prison Guard, played by Sam Witwer.”

We’ll continue to update as more information on The Callisto Protocol is released, including Season Pass content, updates, and more. The Callisto Protocol is set to release on December 2nd, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are open now at the game’s website.