The Callisto Protocol Has Gone Gold, Squashing Delay Rumors

In recent days, rumors have been circulating that The Callisto Protocol may be delayed to early 2023 following an Epic Games listing to that effect. Well, it turns out we’re still getting our slithery, slimy sci-fi horror this year, and developer Striking Distance has announced the game has gone gold and will arrive in December as originally scheduled.

We are thrilled to announce that #thecallistoprotocol has gone gold! On behalf of everyone at @sd_studios, thank you for your support and excitement. We can't wait for you to face the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NfHSWexvyx — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) October 21, 2022

Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield recently tweeted about the long hours The Callisto Protocol team were putting in, igniting another conversation about crunch in the industry. Hopefully, the game already going gold might mean there will be some rest for the no-doubt weary team over the holidays. Need to know more about The Callisto Protocol? Here are the game’s key features…

Horror Engineering - The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The game immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

Master Brutal, Strategic Combat - The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of melee and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.

Uncover the Secrets of the United Jupiter Company - Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When an outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.

Experience the Isolation of Jupiter's Dead Moon - One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob's desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter's long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.

The Callisto Protocol launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 2.