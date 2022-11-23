The Callisto Protocol First 13 Minutes Leaked in Off-Screen Video

The Callisto Protocol is now nearly out. In fact, someone must have gotten their hands on the game, seeing as there is a leaked off-screen video showing the first thirteen minutes. Of course, there is a high chance the video will be taken down via DMCA, so you'd better check it out as soon as possible if you don't mind some spoilers.

The Callisto Protocol is developed by Striking Distance Studios, a team founded within PUBG Corporation by Glen Schofield and Steve Papoutsis, formerly executives at Visceral Games. It is considered to be a sort of spiritual successor to Dead Space (which, incidentally, is getting its remake in early 2023). Originally, the survival horror game was supposed to take place in the future of the PUBG universe, but that plan was nixed a while ago.

The protagonist is voiced and performed by actor Josh Duhamel, and the game also features Sam Witwer and Karen Fukuhara in its cast. Below is a brief overview of The Callisto Protocol - for a detailed roundup of every info tidbit, head to our dedicated article.

In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon.