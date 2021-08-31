The Ascent Second PC Patch Reduces Stuttering, Introduces Stability Improvements and More

A new The Ascent patch is now on PC, reducing stuttering issues, improving stability, and more.

Patch #2 also introduces official DX11 support for the Windows Store version, alongside the already mentioned stuttering and hitching reduction.

The Ascent Devs Are Working to Make the Game Pass and Steam Versions Identical

Performance (PC Steam & Win10) DX12 is now the default for Windows Store Players.

Windows Store now also supports DX11.

Improvements made to reduce stuttering and hitching, for DX11 and DX12, more work will continue here for future updates.

Ray Tracing is set to default ‘off’ on all platforms

Improved Hot Joining loading times on Steam & XB Family devices, more work will continue here for future updates

The new The Ascent patch also brings some stability improvements and gameplay fixes on all platforms, which you can find detailed below.

Stability (all platforms) Fixed a number of crashes in Single Player and Coop

Save Progress (all platforms)

Fixed an issue where Weapon Skins could be lost

Fixed an issue where Character Shirts could be lost

Also fixed an issue where Gear could be lost

Fixed an issue where Clients items could be unequipped when a Host disconnects inside a tier elevator

Fixed an issue where Clients could lose their save progress when fast traveling in certain circumstances Gameplay (all platforms) Fixed the issue where sometimes a FullChrome wouldn’t spawn in ‘Mutual Dependencies’ (Mission 2)

Fixed an issue where ‘Sell All Duplicates’ worked incorrectly

Changed the frequency of Kira lines when civilians are killed (will now trigger less often)

The Ascent Patch #2 also fixes other Achievements and Translation related issues.

Achievements (all platforms) Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Added Extras’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Aficionado’

Also fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Helping Hand’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Win’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Fair Trade’ Translation (all platforms) Minor bug fixes in other languages

Please note that we are still working on improving the quality of the translation in all languages Other Fixes (all platforms) Fixed multiple minor collision issues

The Ascent is now out on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.