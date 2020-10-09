Star Wars: Squadrons 1.1 Update Introduces Stability Improvements, Controls Tweaks and More

A new Star Wars: Squadrons update has gone live a few hours ago, introducing stability improvements, controls tweaks, and more.

Ther 1.1 update, which is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, brings fixes for Fleet Battles Ranks, controls, and VR.

Final Fantasy XVI Lore, Action Combat System Get Some New Details

Fleet Battles Ranks Fixed an issue where players could not be correctly placed in a rank after initial placement matches Players who have not started their placement matches will be able to place normally Players who have started their placement matches will have their remaining matches use the corrected system There will be no rank resets at this time

Controls Added options in the menu called “Controller Global Deadzone" and "Flight Stick Global Deadzone” which will allow you to modify the deadzone individually for standard controllers and Flight Sticks

Adjusted the default input curves for Flight Sticks, which should make controls feel more responsive VR Adjusted some of the visual effects in VR mode, specifically addressing the brightness and bloom when dropping bombs from your Starfighter

The Star Wars: Squadrons 1.11 update also features the obligatory bug fixes and general stability improvements.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the Fleet Battles Tutorial could become incompletable if the player’s starfighter was destroyed at certain points during the exercise

Fixed an issue where V-Sync would sometimes become disabled upon returning to the main menu

Fixed a bug where the Imperial squadron was not visible in some instances during the opening cinematic for Dogfight mode

Fixed an issue that was causing the 3000 series Nvidia GPUs to default to low quality graphics settings

We’ve removed a couple of instances where development text was appearing in the game

Fixed an issue ensuring VOIP (voice chat) toggles work as intended

Fixed an issue on PC where single-player medals could be removed after playing other game modes. (NOTE: We are aware of this issue on console as well and a fix for that will be coming soon) Stability Improved stability in the Spectator feature of online PvP modes

Other general stability improvements and fixes

Star Wars: Squadrons is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.