The Ascent Gets New Game Plus Now, PlayStation Launch in March

Publisher Curve Games and Swedish developer Neon Giant had a slew of news to announce for The Ascent today. The solo/co-op isometric action shooter RPG is receiving the Cyber Warrior DLC Pack (2 new weapons, 1 new tactical, 7 pieces of armour and 3 new weapon skins) today, priced at $4.99. Additionally, a New Game Plus mode has been added for free. Players can unlock it upon completion of mission 12, activating tougher enemies equipped with extra abilities and faster projectiles that will be harder to dodge. The levels are also increased up to 30, while weapons can be upgraded beyond Mark 10.

The Ascent is also officially coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 24th. Pre-orders are already live on the PlayStation Store.

Co-founder and Creative Director of the studio Arcade Berg said:

We’ve been blown away by how amazing the response to The Ascent has been so far on Xbox and PC, so we are thrilled to be bringing the game to a new audience of PlayStation players. We started making The Ascent because we love making games and we want to share what we’ve made with as many gamers as possible in the hope that people enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Tor Frick, Creative Director and fellow co-founder of Neon Giant added: