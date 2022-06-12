The Alters Is a Mysterious New Sci-Fi Game from 11 bit Studios

11 bit studios appeared once again on the PC Gaming Show stage to announce a mysterious new sci-fi game called The Alters.

Details on the game are quite scarce, but as you might have guessed from the title and the featured image, the main character will have to create copies of himself called Alters, though there's more to them. Tomasz Kisilewicz, Game Director of The Alters, explained:

These are not clones. They are the alters. Alternative versions of the same person. Each alter has a different skill set necessary to achieve success, but players have to take care of every one of them. And each one of them has a unique personality resulting from their unique life path. How those life paths go and how those relationships are built - it's entirely up to you as a player.

The Alters doesn't have a release date yet, but it has been in development with Unreal Engine technology for almost three years by a crew of over 30 developers at 11 bit studios. You can now wishlist the game on Steam.