CAPCOM Announces Tokyo Game Show 2022 Events, Game Lineup

Japanese publisher CAPCOM has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans today, which include two digital events.

On a newly launched Tokyo Game Show 2022 website, the publisher confirmed two digital events that will air on September 15th and September 16th. The first will provide all the latest information from the publisher, while the second one will focus on Street Fighter 6.

TGS2022 CAPCOM Online Program

Start time: September 15 (Thu) 23:00

JST (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST/07:00 PDT)

TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program

Start time: September 16 (Fri) 24:00

JST (16:00 BST/17:00 CEST/08:00 PDT)

CAPCOM will also have a booth at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, offering attendees a chance to try out the already released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the upcoming Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.

Of the games available at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 CAPCOM booth, Street Fighter 6 is definitely the biggest, but fans of the publisher shouldn't ignore Exoprimal, which is setting out to be a very interesting game, as I highlighted in my preview:

Exoprimal may have no connection with Dino Crisis, but this shouldn't stop players looking for a new fun multiplayer romp from trying the game. How it will hold up depends entirely on the support CAPCOM will provide after launch, but a very solid base is there. I, for one, am very curious how the company will handle its game and cannot wait to be able to experience more dinosaur slaying action when Exoprimal releases sometime in 2023 for PC and consoles.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will run from September 15th to September 18th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.