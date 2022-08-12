Menu
Company

CAPCOM Announces Tokyo Game Show 2022 Events, Game Lineup

Francesco De Meo
Aug 12, 2022
CAPCOM

Japanese publisher CAPCOM has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans today, which include two digital events.

On a newly launched Tokyo Game Show 2022 website, the publisher confirmed two digital events that will air on September 15th and September 16th. The first will provide all the latest information from the publisher, while the second one will focus on Street Fighter 6.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Resident Evil Series Villains Come Together in Scary Unreal Engine 5 Powered Video

TGS2022 CAPCOM Online Program
Start time: September 15 (Thu) 23:00
JST (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST/07:00 PDT)

TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program
Start time: September 16 (Fri) 24:00
JST (16:00 BST/17:00 CEST/08:00 PDT)

CAPCOM will also have a booth at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, offering attendees a chance to try out the already released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the upcoming Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.

Of the games available at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 CAPCOM booth, Street Fighter 6 is definitely the biggest, but fans of the publisher shouldn't ignore Exoprimal, which is setting out to be a very interesting game, as I highlighted in my preview:

Exoprimal may have no connection with Dino Crisis, but this shouldn't stop players looking for a new fun multiplayer romp from trying the game. How it will hold up depends entirely on the support CAPCOM will provide after launch, but a very solid base is there. I, for one, am very curious how the company will handle its game and cannot wait to be able to experience more dinosaur slaying action when Exoprimal releases sometime in 2023 for PC and consoles.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will run from September 15th to September 18th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Products mentioned in this post

Monster Hunter Rise
USD 35

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order