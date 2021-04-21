Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Teaser Reveals Platforms, More Info Coming in July

Last year, Nacon and developer KT Racing announced the new open-world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, but we’ve heard next to nothing about the game since then. Well, today Nacon dropped a new Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown teaser – it’s doesn’t contain any real gameplay, but it does reveal which platforms will be supported and when we’ll get to learn more. You can check out the teaser, below.

I’d like to see some real gameplay, but I dig the slick, stylish presentation Solar Crown seems to be aiming for. Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official description:

A driving and lifestyle experience unlike any other. The brand new Test Drive Unlimited keeps the DNA from the first games, and revamps it for the modern era. You have the freedom to progress however you like, the classic open championship concept returns too. Live your best life. Race, cruise, and hang out with your friends until the sun goes down and even after! With confirmed marques so far being Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti, you’ll have to really work your way up to have the privilege to drive them. Customisation is not reserved for your cars only, but for your avatar as well and even better than ever. You’ve got to dress to impress. KT Racing and the legendary designed of TDU1 and TDU2 Alain Jarniou bring their driving simulation expertise to apply a strong development foundation. Discover a brand new vast and vibrant real-world location that’s been built at 1:1 scale. This is your Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC (via both Steam and Epic), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. A release date has yet to be announced, but Nacon is promising to reveal more information this coming July.