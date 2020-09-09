Grab a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link for a low price of just $20.99 instead of the usual $39.99, saving $20 instantly.

These Easy to Use Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Come in a 3-Pack for Just $20.99, Smarten Up Your Home by Spending Next to Nothing

The only thing better than a single Wi-Fi smart plug is three of them, in a pack. This is what this deal is from TP-Link, and it is one which should help you jump into the world of home automation without spending too much money.

We have already told you how much this deal will save you, so let's talk about the smart plug itself. It's a simple Wi-Fi smart plug that connects straight to your existing home Wi-Fi network. Once set up, you can turn things on or off, schedule when exactly the plug should turn on or off with complete control over the whole thing even when you aren't at home, thanks to the glorious power of the internet. What this means is that you can turn that plain old lamp into something smart, and that coffee maker which requires you to flick a switch on in order to work is now completely controllable using an app.

But wait, the story does not end there at all. These smart plugs can be used with Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa. So, if you have a speaker, phone or tablet that has Google Assistant or Alexa support, just say the magic words and you will be controlling these smart plugs no matter where you are.

This is a limited time deal only which can be grabbed from the link below. Hurry up, we've noticed that things from TP-Link tend to return to their original price pretty soon.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link - Was $39.99, now just $20.99

