The highly-rated Beats Solo Pro headphones are currently available for just $199 in multiple color options. You save $100 instantly with this deal.

Save $100 on Beats Solo Pro Headphones in Multiple Color Options and Pay Just $199 for a Limited Time

Beats Solo Pro are remarkable for a lot of reasons and its price is not one of them. At $299, they are more expensive than any AirPods model Apple offers. But of course, the Beats Solo Pro sound insanely great thanks to its over-ear design and massive drivers.

Thankfully, you don’t have to pay $299 today, and instead save $100 for multiple color options. This is an extremely great deal and one which brings the Solo Pro headphones to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Just like the AirPods and AirPods Pro, these headphones feature Apple’s H1 chip, allowing it to pair instantly with an iPhone or iPad. Once synced up, you can switch between devices with a single tap. But that is not all, you also get the active noise cancelling feature which makes the AirPods Pro so great. Just press a button and all the ambient noise disappears instantly. There is also transparency mode here, for times when you want to listen in on the outside world.

Probably the most amazing thing about the Beats Solo Pro is the battery life. You can go up to 40 hours on a single charge, which is absolutely fantastic. And these headphones charge up using Lightning too, making them the perfect companion for any iPhone user out there.

This is definitely a limited time deal and one which doesn’t come knocking on our doors every single day. So, make use of it.

Buy Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Was $299, now just $199