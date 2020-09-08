Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G-Ready, Unlocked, Get a $200 Discount on All Variants Just Days After Launch

Can you believe that it has hardly been a few days since Samsung made the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra officially available and already they have been discounted by $200 on Amazon? This means that the base model of the Galaxy Note 20 starts from $799, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts from $1,099. Also keep in mind that all color variants and storage models have received the same discount, so if your preference lies in a higher-tier storage version or a different finish, you won’t be left out.

Since these flagship smartphones are sold in the U.S., they don’t feature the slower Exynos 990 and that’s excellent news for you as these ship in their unlocked variants and are fueled by the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Both large-screen handsets also get support for the S-Pen, giving users access to exclusive stylus-related features. If you wish to experience a high refresh rate display, get more RAM as well as have the option to expand your existing storage, then you’ll have to opt for the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra instead of the regular Galaxy Note 20.

This is an excellent offer if you wish to purchase from Amazon right now because even the Galaxy S20 series didn’t get discounted this early after launch so it’s a great opportunity for buyers to nab a flagship at a lower price. You can also explore some popular Galaxy Note 20 accessories if you wish to complement the purchase of your latest flagship.