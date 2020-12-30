Team NINJA to Announce ‘Multiple New Games’ in 2021

Team NINJA has been a respected game development studio ever since its founding as part of Tecmo, which dates back all the way to 1995. Initially known for the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden IPs, Team NINJA also worked on the Dead or Alive Xtreme spin-off, the fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, the Zelda and Fire Emblem Warriors spin-offs, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

That said, it arguably carved its own fame lately with the original IP Nioh, which spans two games now. Yesterday, speaking to Famitsu, Team NINJA head Fumihiko Yasuda had explained that 2021 would be a 'resting point' for the Nioh IP, aside from the PS5 and PC re-releases of the existing games.

Nioh Series Will Reach A “Resting Point” in 2021; Several Team Ninja Projects to Begin Full-Scale Development Next Year

However, in a new comment made to the Japanese website 4Gamer (as translated by Siliconera), Yasuda-san said that the studio is actually readying 'multiple announcements of new titles' that will take place at some point next year.

In February, we will release Nioh 2 Remastered: Complete Edition and The Nioh Collection—[the latter] containing everything from the Nioh series—for the PlayStation 5. I hope this can be an opportunity for people who had and had not played them to see how Nioh plays like on a new generation console. We are also preparing multiple announcements of new titles from Team Ninja in 2021, so please look forward to them!

It is presently unclear whether Team NINJA will focus on existing IPs or brand new ones, but rest assured that we'll keep you up to date as soon as there are any rumors or news. Until then, stay tuned.