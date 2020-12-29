Nioh Series Will Reach A “Resting Point” in 2021; Several Team Ninja Projects to Begin Full-Scale Development Next Year

We may not see another entry in the Nioh series for some time, as Team Ninja will begin full-scale development of other projects in 2021.

Speaking with Famitsu in the magazine's usual end-of-year creator interviews, as translated by Gematsu, Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda confirmed that the development of the Nioh series will reach a "resting point" in 2021, and several other projects from the studio will go into full development next year.

The Nioh Collection Announced for PlayStation 5 With 4K Resolution, 120 FPS Support; Nioh 2 Complete Edition Confirmed for PC

Keywords for 2021: “Year of transition.” Ambitions for 2021: “At Team Ninja, the seven years-long development of Nioh series will reach a resting point, and there are several projects that will begin full-scale development in 2021. I plan to change my development style to match my changing lifestyle and concentrate on new titles. As for me personally, I’ll try not to gain any more weight.”

Even though the series may have reached a resting point, the Nioh series isn't going away any time soon. In a little over a month, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja will release The Nioh Collection on PlayStation 5 as well as the Nioh 2 Complete Edition on PC. The PlayStation 5 collection will include the two entries in the series completed with all DLC released so far as well as 4K resolution support and up to 120 FPS gameplay.