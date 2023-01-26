Xbox Game Pass to Add GoldenEye 007, Grid Legends, and More in the Coming Weeks

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late January and early February. It’s a solid list, as it includes the long-rumored GoldenEye 007 remaster, Tango Gameworks’ shadow-dropped Hi-Fi Rush, Grid Legends, Hot Wheels Unleashed, the console version of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and more.

Here are your late-January/early-February PC and console Game Pass titles:

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team fight against an evil megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks comes Hi-Fi Rush, an all-new action game where the world syncs to the music.

GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console) – January 27

GoldenEye 007 returns to thrill players old and new! The timeless stealth shooter has been faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles, including new achievements, 4K resolution, a smoother framerate and four-player split-screen.

Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) – January 30

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles! Blast your way through hordes of evil bots in procedurally generated environments in solo or 2 player co-op, upgrade your build as you progress and defeat powerful bosses. Be ready to dive into the futuristic world of Roboquest and help mankind find the mysterious and long-forgotten Haven-City.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – January 31

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the most beloved strategy games ever made and is coming soon to Xbox consoles. Enjoy a new way to play this much-loved game on console including optimizations for playing with a controller and new tutorials to get you into the fun quickly.

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

An ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Take your turn in Inkulinati duels filled with unexpected tactical depth (and humor!). Embark on an ever-changing journey, build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash special powers.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece to life in fighting game form! Battle with 50 colorful characters from the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! See how characters who could never meet in the story interact when they come face to face! Even newcomers to the fighting game genre can have fun with one-button combos and ultimate moves.

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark.

Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play – February 2

Buckle up for high-octane racing as Grid Legends comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Experience edge-of-your-seat motorsport action, an immersive story mode in ‘Driven to Glory’, and stunning racing variety, as recurring EA Play events keep the wheel-to-wheel action alive.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on the iconic orange tracks with the most beloved Hot Wheels cars! Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 7. Let’s ignite the fun!

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

So, which Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks?