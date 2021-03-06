Tales of Arise Gets New Story Trailer; More News to Come This Spring

A new Tales of Arise trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the game's story.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, has been shared at the end of the first day of the Tales of Festival 2020, which is being held this weekend. It has also been confirmed that more news on the game will be coming this Spring.

Spring is just around the corner, and we've been working hard to make it unforgettable! Catch the first new glimpse from Tales of Arise.

It has been some time since we have seen Tales of Arise in action. The game was supposed to release last year, but the game was eventually delayed to 2021. Back in December, producer Yusuke Tomizawa confirmed that development was proceeding smoothly, so the game may not be all that far from release.

To the extent that we were quiet in 2020, we are making preparations to share all sorts of new information in 2021. Development is going very well, so I hope you can hold out a little longer for new information. We’re preparing all sorts of wonderful news that Tales of fans around the world will get excited about, so please keep us in mind.

Tales of Arise is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.