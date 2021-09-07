Tales of Arise New Summary Trailer Provides an Overview of the Game’s Features

A new Tales of Arise trailer has been shared online today, providing an overview of the game's features.

The Summary trailer .provides a quick overview of the game's setting, story, characters, and combat system. You can watch the trailer below.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Deathloop, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in September

Explore vast environments, bond with a colorful team and gear up to tackle all the fearsome foes who stand in the way of your freedom. Start your journey in Tales of Arise on September 10th.

Tales of Arise promises to move the long-running series by Bandai Namco forward with a new visual style, improved combat system, and more. A few months ago, I had the chance to try out the game, and I was definitely impressed by what I experienced. The demo I tried was an earlier version of the same one that is now available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on September 10th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.