Switch Pro Gets Namechecked by a Major OLED Screen Manufacturer

Will we finally hear something about the “Switch Pro” soon? Rumors about an upgraded Switch model have been circulating for what feels like years at this point, with the most recent leaks indicating the new system will feature 4K resolution when docked and a 7-inch Samsung OLED screen. Of course, Nintendo has yet to confirm any of this, but a major OLED screen manufacturer may have let the cat out of the bag.

Universal Display Corp. manufactures and licenses OLED tech for a wide variety of companies, including Samsung, and the company’s most recent earnings report namechecks the Switch Pro (thanks to folks at Spawn Wave for spotting this).

Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro in their Q1 investors call pic.twitter.com/RUrJ0qvBiA — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) May 10, 2021

And in the gaming market, there our reports are, for the first time, Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to OLED benefits of higher contrast and faster response times. The adoption of OLEDs continues to expand, and is fueling the multiyear OLED capex growth cycle in which we are in.

So, the wording there is a little unclear – is Universal Display reporting on first-hand Switch Pro info they’ve received (possibly because they’re helping make the screens) or are they just commenting on general rumors? We don’t know 100 percent for sure, but Universal Display is certainly in the perfect position to have this info. Also, companies don’t tend to throw out unsubstantiated claims during earnings calls. While this isn’t necessarily a confirmation of the Switch Pro OLED rumors, I’d say it’s the closest thing to it.

What do you think? Are the Switch Pro rumors the real deal? When is Nintendo finally going to stop dragging their feet and announced this thing?