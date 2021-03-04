Nintendo is said to be unveiling a new Nintendo Switch 4K model with a 7-inch Samsung OLED display later this year.

Long have there been rumors about a new Nintendo Switch Pro model, with the most recent one claiming that the new model will offer support for NVIDIA’s DLSS upscaling tech alongside 4K resolution functionality in docked mode. Recent NVIDIA job listings also appear to suggest that Nintendo aims to include support for NVIDIA’s upscaling technology in a future console.

While Nintendo recently said that it has no plans to announce a new Switch model “anytime soon”, Bloomberg tech journalist Takashi Mochizuki now reports that sources familiar with Nintendo’s plans have said that the company is planning to announce the rumored new Switch model later this year. According to Bloomberg’s report, the new Switch will be equipped with a larger 7-inch Samsung 720p OLED display with Samsung said to be starting mass production on the display as early as June. “The displays are slated for shipment to assemblers around July, the people said”, Mochizuki writes.

The sources claim that aside from packing a larger OLED display over the current 720p LCD display, Nintendo’s new Switch model will also offer support for gaming in 4K resolution in docked mode. Whether this is achieved through the use of NVIDIA’s DLSS upscaling tech isn’t mentioned. “Nintendo decided to go with rigid OLED panels for the new model, the people said, a cheaper but less flexible alternative to the type commonly used for high-end smartphones”, the report reads. “The latest model will also come with 4K ultra-high-definition graphics when paired with TVs, they said. That could intensify a longstanding complaint of developers, who have struggled with the difference in resolution between handheld and TV modes and now face a bigger gap between the two.”

The current ‘standard’ Nintendo Switch model packs a 6.2-inch 720p display with support of up to 1080p when playing in TV mode.

As with all rumors and reports, please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, a revised Switch model would only make sense with the console entering its 5th year and both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S having released some months ago.