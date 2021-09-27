Firmware Updates Are Live for Surface Go 2, Pro 7, Surface Book 3, and Laptop Go
Microsoft has released September firmware updates for several Surface devices, including Surface Laptop Go, Book 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Go 2. These latest updates bring system performance improvements along with addressing critical security vulnerabilities.
For Surface Book 3, devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater, are getting the following firmware updates:
- Surface - Firmware - 10.105.140.0 | Surface UEFI – Firmware
- Surface - Firmware - 13.0.1763.6 | Surface ME - Firmware
- Surface - Firmware - 39.0.1.5 | Surface SMF- Firmware
- Surface - System devices - 6.135.139.0 | Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
- Surface - System devices - 3.140.139.0 | Surface SMF Core Driver - System devices
Surface Pro 7 is getting firmware update 13.0.1763.7 while Surface Laptop Go is getting version 13.0.1763.7.
Surface Go 2 firmware update details
Surface Go 2 is getting the following updates that address a critical security vulnerability, improve system stability, and improve "PXE boot performance and driver to support service."
- Surface - Firmware - 1.0.1.6 | Surface UEFI – Firmware
- Surface - Firmware - 11.8.86.3877 | Surface ME - Firmware
- Intel - System devices - 2102.100.0.1044 | Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
- Intel - Software devices - 1.62.321.1 | Intel ICLS Client - Software device
You can get these latest Surface firmware updates through Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and download and install the update. Do note that firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. After installing, select the Start button > Power > Restart to restart your Microsoft Surface device to complete the installation process.
