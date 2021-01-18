Surface Pro 7 Receives Fresh Firmware Updates from Microsoft

Microsoft has released new updates for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater, focusing on system stability. For those who may have missed it, we reported earlier today that the company has discounted this ultra-light 2-in-1, currently offering a $360 discount on the product.

Here is the complete changelog of the January 2021 Surface Pro 7 firmware updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – SoftwareComponent - 1.61.251.0 Intel® iCLS Client - Software components 1.61.251.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System - 2031.15.0.1743 Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices 2031.15.0.1743 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel® - Extension - 1952.14.0.1470 (Intel® Management Engine Extension) - no Device Manager notes 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – HIDClass - 3.31.139.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface - System - 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1594.2 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.101.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Note that you cannot uninstall or revert to an earlier version once you have installed the firmware updates. Once done, restart your device from Start > Power > Restart to complete the installation process. Since Microsoft releases Surface updates in multiple stages, not every device will receive this update right away. To confirm, head over to your Windows Update settings to see if you have these updates available.

