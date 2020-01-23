Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 7.0.0 Inbound; Should Arrive in the Coming Days

Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 7.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch will be available within a few days, according to OatmealDome.

As posted on Twitter by OatmealDome’s SSBU Bot, which archives all of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s pop-up notifications, the game’s next patch will be released within the next seven days. The exact contents of this major update are unknown but we do know that Fire Emblem’s Byleth will be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster on January 28. In addition to this new fighter, a new stage and new music from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will also become available.

[Pop-up News] #ssbunews Version 7.0.0 Coming Soon Click here for more information: https://t.co/y2OdFVY4O2 Support SSBUBot on Patreon to help with our server costs: https://t.co/dpVn9cB9qp pic.twitter.com/nNfu17lWH0 — SSBUBot (@SSBUBot) January 23, 2020

According to Nintendo, Byleth will not be the final DLC character coming to the game. During last week's Direct, a second Fighter Pass has been confirmed. This pass will include six more characters that will be released by the end of 2020.

The previous major update for Nintendo’s insanely popular brawler, update 6.0.0 was released back in November of last year.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released on the Nintendo Switch back in December of 2018. It’s the biggest Smash Bros title to date and features more than 80 playable characters.