Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Details New Minecraft Character, Mii Fighter Costumes

Nintendo's seventh guest character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is none other than Minecraft's main hero, Steve (and Alex). The voxel crafter will be joined by skins for Zombie and Enderman that will all possess the same movesets, as with previous costume variations for Smash Bros. characters.

This morning, Nintendo shared a detailed breakdown on Steve and Alex's moveset and what to expect when players pick up this newest character in the roster. Interestingly, because Minecraft's original soundtrack is meant to be relaxing as your mine and carft in the virtual world, Sakurai is instead adding tracks from the spinoff titles, including Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.

The Basics: Like in Minecraft, players can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging a sword, axe or pickaxe. These attacks have short range, but wide reach. These tools can also be used for abilities new to the Super Smash Bros. franchise: Mine, Craft and Create Block.

Mine: While battling, Steve and Alex can use their tools to dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The materials found – dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond – will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex dig into. Dig into the tree-filled Kongo Jungle, for example, and players will find an abundance of wood, while iron can be discovered on the Corneria stage.

Craft: After mining, players can then craft using the materials they collected. Steve and Alex's tools have limited durability and can break, so crafting new tools is vital to maintaining an advantage on the battlefield. By standing in front of a crafting table, which will appear on the stage, players can use materials to craft these tools – the more valuable the material, the more powerful the tool!

Create Block: Another move that Steve and Alex can use is Create Block. By activating this ability, players will, well, create a block! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply.

Final Smash: Steve and Alex's explosive Final Smash is called House of Boom. After destroying the Smash Ball, players will summon a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom. From there, the iconic Creepers from Minecraft will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage.

Minecraft World: The stage included in this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World, which consists of six different areas inspired by the Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players.

Music Tracks: Since the music in Minecraft is meant to be soothing and relaxing to inspire creativity and building, the new music tracks selected for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are from more action-packed games in the Minecraft franchise, like Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.

In addition to the seventh character update coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo also announced another round of Mii Fighter costumes that will arrive on October 13th. Minecraft's Creeper, Pig and Diamond Armor are all coming as paid DLC. Two crossover costumes will also be added, including Gil from The Tower of Druaga and the titular Bomberman. Each costume will be available on October 13th at a price of $0.75 per costume.

Minecraft Steve and Alex will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster on October 13th for $5.99, or as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 at $29.99, which includes access to Min Min from ARMS and four yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs.