Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Will Add Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in March

Note: This is a developing story. Additional detail about the latest Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter will be added later.

Series creator Masahiro Sakurai hinted something was coming, and just a few short minutes ago during the latest Nintendo Direct the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter was announced, and this one was a bit of a surprise! The new addition is the dual character Pyra/Mythra from the Switch-exclusive RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2. You can check out the first trailer of Pyra/Mythra in action, below!

New Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch Details Possibly Leaked Ahead of Today’s Direct

Pyra/Mythra is the fourth character released as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2, following Min Min from ARMS, Steve/Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 costs $30 and will eventually include six new fighters. A previous Fighters Pass added Dragon Quest’s Hero, Persona 5’s Joker, Fire Emblem’s Byleth, Banjo & Kazooie, and Terry Bogard to the game’s roster.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch, and Pyra/Mythra will be available to owners of the $30 Fighters Pass 2 sometime in March. What do you think? Digging the new fighter or were you hoping for somebody else?