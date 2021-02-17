Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Will Add Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in March
Note: This is a developing story. Additional detail about the latest Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter will be added later.
Series creator Masahiro Sakurai hinted something was coming, and just a few short minutes ago during the latest Nintendo Direct the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter was announced, and this one was a bit of a surprise! The new addition is the dual character Pyra/Mythra from the Switch-exclusive RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2. You can check out the first trailer of Pyra/Mythra in action, below!
Pyra/Mythra is the fourth character released as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2, following Min Min from ARMS, Steve/Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 costs $30 and will eventually include six new fighters. A previous Fighters Pass added Dragon Quest’s Hero, Persona 5’s Joker, Fire Emblem’s Byleth, Banjo & Kazooie, and Terry Bogard to the game’s roster.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch, and Pyra/Mythra will be available to owners of the $30 Fighters Pass 2 sometime in March. What do you think? Digging the new fighter or were you hoping for somebody else?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 56.5
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.